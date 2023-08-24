Dr. Olukoya reveals what he told a 16-year-old boy who said he lost his dad and needed a coffin

Dr. Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International, recently addressed the public through a video on Facebook. He focused on the topic of “THE WICKED ALTARS OF YOUR FATHER’S HOUSE (2)” during a Wednesday Manna Water Service.

During this service, Dr. Olukoya discussed the concept of family curses and cursed family houses. He explained that these curses can impact anyone who comes from such a household. Also, he highlighted the existence of bloodline curses, which are negative influences carried through family bloodlines, leading to misfortunes.

Dr. Olukoya shared a personal experience to illustrate his point. He recounted an incident involving a 16-year-old boy who approached him. The young boy had just begun attending MFM and sadly informed Dr. Olukoya that he had lost his father. What made the situation more tragic was that the boy was left completely alone in his family—everyone else had already passed away. Dr. Olukoya realized that a destructive force within their bloodline was responsible for this unfortunate pattern.

The cleric expressed his concern for the boy, emphasizing that at his age, he shouldn’t be contemplating where to purchase a coffin. Dr. Olukoya narrated how the boy’s family members had met untimely deaths, leaving him as the sole survivor. This tragic situation highlighted the presence of something within their family’s bloodline that was causing such devastation.

Dr. Olukoya prayed fervently for those in attendance, asking for divine intervention. He prayed that any negative voice speaking sorrow and sadness into families would be silenced in the name of Jesus. This message shows the spiritual significance of breaking negative family patterns and seeking protection from the harmful influences of generational curses.

