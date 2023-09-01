Dr Olukoya Reveals The Confession A 13-year-old Girl Who Was A Witch Made At A Crusade Ground

Dr Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain Of Fire And Miracle Ministries spoke to his members on, “Fight Or Perish” at their Wednesday Manna Water Service.

As he spoke about why it is important to fight or Perish, he gave some implications and one of them is that the devil has no mercy. Witchcraft has no mercy at all.

He then reveals the confession a 13-year-old girl who was a witch made at a crusade ground. He said, “It was at a crusade ground that a 13-year-old girl was confessing right there at the front in the open field. When the pastor asked all the witches to run out, this girl was the first to run to the altar, and the man of God put the microphone in her mouth and said, “Yes, what have you done?” She said that her mother had 13 children: one doctor, one lawyer, and one hunchback. It was the doctor who was sending her to school.

So the revivalist asked “Okay, where is the doctor now?” and she said “We have eaten him”. He asked again. “Where is the lawyer?” She said “We ate him last week”. Then he asked, “Where is the one with the hunchback?” She replied, “That is the only one we have left alive.” So the two who were before her, except the hunchback, are gone. Due to witchcraft.

