Dr. Obire Blasts Mali For Giving 2 Years To Restore Democracy In Mali But End Up Backing Niger Coup

The President of the Good Leadership Advocacy for Africa, Dr. Obire, has stated that he does not believe that the 3 years timeframe given by the Niger military as the period they need to restore democracy in Niger Republic is unacceptable.

According to Dr. Obire, the military in Mali had given two years to restore democracy in Mali, but today, they are the ones backing the coup in Niger Republic.

According to Dr. Obire, Mali’s decision to support Niger Republic should not be encouraged because military coup is not a style of taking over government that should be encouraged.

Dr. Obire maintained that returning democratic governance to Niger Republic is not something that should take many years, rather, it should be as quickly as possible.

Dr. Obire made this statement during an interview where he was asked about his thoughts regarding Niger Republic military accepting to give back power to the civilians after three years.

