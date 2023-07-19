Dr Kainuwa was instructed by Inec officials to declare a different result of Maradun – Mahdi Shehu

In a significant development within the ongoing election tribunal proceedings, Dr. Kainuwa, the Returning Officer during the last election, made a shocking revelation. In his testimony, Dr. Kainuwa confirmed that he was instructed by INEC officials to declare a different result for Maradun Local Government in favor of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). This revelation sheds light on the alleged negative role played by Mahmood, the INEC Chair.

During the tribunal hearing, Dr. Kainuwa, under oath, stated that he received explicit instructions from higher-ups within INEC to manipulate the outcome of the Maradun LG result. Despite his reluctance to comply, he felt compelled to follow the directive to avoid potential repercussions.

This revelation raises serious concerns about the integrity and independence of the electoral process. The duty of a Returning Officer is to uphold the principles of fairness and transparency, ensuring that election results accurately reflect the will of the voters. Any attempts to manipulate or tamper with the results undermine the democratic foundation of the nation.

Dr. Kainuwa’s testimony implicates Mahmood, the INEC Chair, in the alleged misconduct. As the head of the electoral commission, Mahmood’s role in ensuring free and fair elections is paramount. If proven true, these allegations could significantly tarnish his reputation and call into question his ability to carry out his duties impartially.

The election tribunal, tasked with investigating claims of electoral malpractice, must thoroughly examine Dr. Kainuwa’s testimony and any supporting evidence. It is imperative that all parties involved are given a fair opportunity to present their arguments and provide any additional evidence relevant to the case.

The outcome of this investigation will have far-reaching implications for the electoral process in the country. Upholding the principles of transparency and accountability is essential in fostering public trust and confidence in the democratic system. The alleged misconduct, if proven, must be met with appropriate legal consequences to deter future electoral malpractice.

As the tribunal proceedings unfold, it is crucial that the Nigerian people closely monitor the case to ensure that justice is served and the electoral process is protected from any form of manipulation or interference.

