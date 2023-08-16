Dr Joe Abah Reacts Over Nyesom Wike’s Appointment As New FCT Minister

The president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s assignment of a portfolio to the recently appointed Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is no longer breaking news.

Nyesom Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, has been named the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, according to Daily Trust paper.

Nyesom Wike’s appointment has been met with conflicting views in the meanwhile.

Dr. Joe Abah, a Nigerian lawyer and former director general of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, responded to the event on Twitter by saying that Tinubu would be the first person from the South to serve as FCT Minister.

He continued by stating that Wike would probably send his well-known band to Abuja.

Hear him. “If Wike is really the next FCT Minister, he would be the first person from the South to hold the position. Additionally, it will signal the resurgence of his band. Wike will arrive with his 40-year-old whisky, so Abuja Gardens won’t have to shut by 7 o’clock any more, he stated on Twitter.

