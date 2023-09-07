Dr Dk Olukoya Reveals The Major Currency Used In The Market Of Darkness

Dr Dk Olukoya, the he founder and presiding General Overseer of Yaba based Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in a message shared on his official Facebook page, which is a Sermon delivered at the midweek programme held at the international headquarters of the ministry has revealed the Major Currency Used In The Market Of Darkness.

According to the cleric, in a message titled, My Life Is Not For Sale, he has revealed in his words thus; “the major currency used in the market of darkness is blood. In the market of darkness, earthly merchants trade with souls, skills, virtues, and human potential. The merchant’s of the earth, who are ritualists at wicked business men, who profits from the destruction of others”.

According to the cleric, ” the downgrading of people’s prosperity and dishonor are a market niche in the spirit world. The cleric had then prayed for believers in his words thus; I pray that, knowingly or unknowingly, if the merchants of the earth have stolen from you; recover your possessions by fire, in the name of Jesus.

