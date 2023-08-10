Dr. Daniel Olukoya Reveals 11 Causes Of Family Bondage.

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, in a recent video on Facebook shared a video message to the public.

While speaking On the Topic: The Serpent In The Family Line On a Wednesday Mana service, the cleric reportedly stated that “What is the cause of family bondage?

1. Bad marriage foundation. When two people who are not supposed to marry; eventually gets married and have children, of course that foundation will affect the children. For some, before they get married, they would have been sleeping with each other and aborting any children, and now it is a bad foundation.

2. Generational curses: the kind that happened between Elijah and Gehazi. Elijah cursed Gehazi and said “The leprosy of Naaman shall come upon you and upon your offspring”. So, the family of Gehazi that is yet to marry or even have children, has a hanging curse over their heads. Immediately after they are born, the curses begin to operate.

3. Evil dedication: When a person is dedicated to an idol or something bad, that thing will fight for your life. It will not want you to go ahead.

4. Evil covenants: Once the enemy has formed a covenant with the family, it puts the whole family in bondage.

5. Bewitchment: The enemy can put a whole family under bewitchment.

6. Collective strongman: If the family has been handed over to a strongman, then that strongman is in charge of everybody, controlling everybody, disturbing everybody, killing them at will, and causing confusion in the family.

7. Collective evil mark: They put a mark on every member of the family. You may not see the mark physically, but you find the trend. The same thing is happening to everyone.

8. Open doors caused by personal sins: Every sinner is fighting God. The Bible says that “one sinner destroys much good”.

9. Occultic attacks or involvement: There is no way your father or grandfather would belong to a cult or secret society, and it will not affect you; it will affect you.

10. Spiritual marriage: the enemy will marry everyone off in the family to one spirit wife or spirit husband.

11. Arrow of poverty. Poverty is a very powerful weapon in the arsenal of Satan.

Speaking lastly he said “To overcome all the above family bondage, you must come to Christ for a total deliverance.

Watch The Video Here.

Fast forward Video from 1 hour 53 minutes 12 seconds.

