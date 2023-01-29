DR Congo women flogged for wearing short skirts

Women and girls in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have been reportedly flogged by militiamen for wearing short skirts or trousers, according to the government on Saturday, as they vowed to punish the perpetrators.

DR Congo Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde released a statement during a cabinet meeting condemning the act which he referred to as degrading and inhuman abuses by the militiamen.

According to reports, the militiamen are from the armed Malaika group operating in the eastern part, as they impose Islamic sharia punishments in the area under their control.

Lukonde said that a government delegation would be dispatched to the affected area — Salambila, in the eastern province, and the report will be taken back so the perpetrators of the act could be punished.

The Malaika militia is one of the several armed groups that operate freely in the mineral-rich areas, and they want the government to hand over a bigger share of the revenue from the Salamabila gold mines, as they claim to represent the interests of the local people.

