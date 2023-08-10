Dr. Chike Obidigbo Reveals Message He Sent To Peter Obi During Election

Dr. Chike Obidigbo, a former governorship aspirant in Anambra State, revealed in an interview with the national daily, THE SUN, that during the campaigns, he messaged Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election. He cautioned the former Anambra State Governor that he faced the possibility of unsettling world leaders rather than gaining their support.

Obidigbo, a seasoned industrialist, asserted that Nigeria’s colonial masters exploited and still seek to maintain control over the country. He believes they will never allow a leader who truly understands the essence of leadership and the principles of economic management to be in power.

In his words, “When Peter Obi was going to talk at Chatam House, I sent him a message and told him that this people have ruled us, exploited and benefited from us for over forty years, the greater percentage of what they are using to run their country comes from Nigeria. Very high percent and you want them to take away their conduit pipe? What happens to their economy? If Peter had gone to them with a compromise that they will still be benefitting, they would have considered him for the presidency.”

