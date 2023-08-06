“Dr. Bosun Tijani Has No Godfather; Tinubu Nominated Him After Recognizing His Works” – Senator Abbo

When the president of the 10th Nigerian senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, was screening Dr. Bosun Tijani yesterday, senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo of Adamawa state was asked to speak about some old social-media-related inactions of the ministerial nominee.

Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo said, “Dr. Bosun Tijani is an orphan without a godfather but the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, nominated him a minister after recognizing his works. What President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is saying now is that Nigerian youths who are in foreign lands should come back home and work for the country. For this action, I commend the president.” Bosun Tijani with former twitter owner, Jack Dorsey. Credit: Facebook.

Speaking further, senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo said, “distinguished Senators, I beg you all to allow him take a bow and leave. Support him as your son because as a young person too, there are times my passion about the country is expressed on social media.”

Again, senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo said, “I can say now that the president has kept his promise of including youths in governance. I commend him for doing so. I think Dr. Bosun Tijani is filled with passion for this country. You can even see that he is wearing an attire with the Nigerian flag’s colours.”

Lastly, senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo said, “one thing is that some times this country is choking so we air out our thoughts on social media. There was a time I was at the airport and witnessed how some Nigerians were treated simply because of the green card. I was very annoyed.”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (watch from 1hr:15th minute).

Musingreports (

)