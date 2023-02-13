Dr. Abiye Sekibo calls out Wike over an alleged attempt on his life, insists he must pay for his crimes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Rivers State Chapter, Dr. Abiye Sekibo has accused Wike of an attempt on his life. He made this known during an interview with Arise TV on Sunday. According to Sekibo, Wike must be held responsible for the crimes he committed against him. He claimed that when he was attacked, Wike was at a Local government in the state where he went to campaign for his Governorship candidate. Sekibo claimed that the Governor of Rivers State revealed by himself that he narrowly escaped them.

Sekibo stated that Wike has confessed to the crowd that he committed the crime. He claimed that the police were at the site of the incident trying to erase evidence of the crimes committed there. The DG also claimed that the police have refused to give journalists a chance to get to the crime scene. He lamented that it is only in Nigeria that a sitting Governor who has confessed to his crime not be interrogated by law enforcement agencies. Recall that Abiye Sekibo escaped an assassination attempt by whiskers while in transit in the Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt.

Watch the video of the interview here. What can you say about this?

Source: Arise TV

Lilridex (

)