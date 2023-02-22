This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dr Abati was trying to defend Peter Obi; telling the world PhD doesn’t matter in governance -Galadima

NNPP chieftain, Buba Galadima, accused Dr Reuben Abati in an interview with Arise News during the Morning show program that he was trying to defend the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi when he said PhD doesn’t matter in governance.

Buba Galadima on the program firstly said that Rabiu Kwankwaso have a better chance of winning the coming presidential election because of the crowd they pulled in their rallies and with such crowd, the media are saying Kwankwaso should step down for Peter Obi.

He alleged that the media even went as far as planting somebody to ask Kwankwaso directly at Chatham House, why he’s not stepping down for Peter Obi. He asked whether it is Peter Obi or the man that is funding Kwankwaso’s campaign, adding that he loved the kind of answers Kwankwaso gave the man.

Recall that one of the thing Kwankwaso said was that how can he that have PhD step down for a trader.

However, Galadima said they were surprised how Dr. Abati was trying to defend Peter Obi when he said that qualification does not matter and performance does not matter in political governance.

Hear him.

“…I was glad with the kind of answers Kwankwaso gave him. And I saw Dr. Abati trying to defend Peter Obi( he mistakenly called Kwankwaso) and Dr Abati, a man of letters, PhD, for the first time, we know his editorial in Guardian, all along telling the world, PhD doesn’t matter, performance doesn’t matter in political governance, we were shocked with what Dr. Abati said…”

