DP suspends Fayose, Nnamani, others

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo used for illustration purpose only

Oluwajomiloju Fayose, The son of former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, has been suspended by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday for engaging in anti-party activities. The suspension of Fayose was carried out by the National Working Committee of the PDP and was revealed in a statement that was signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, in the country’s capital Abuja. He also announced the dissolving of Ekiti State Executive Committee to see the day-to-day party affairs of the state.

Photo used for illustration purpose only

Quoting Ologunagba, he said, “After a very extensive review and consideration of the affairs of PDP in the country, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) has approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani from Enugu State and Chief Chris Ogbu from Imo State which will take effect from Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.”

“In the same way, the NWC has approved the suspension of the below listed Party members in Ekiti State over the allegations of anti-party activities and is to take effect also on Friday, January 20, 2023. Below are the names of the suspended party members in Ekiti State.”

The suspended members in Ekiti State are;

1. Ayeni Funso -from Ekiti North

2. Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji – From Ekiti Central

3. Emiola Adenike Jennifer – From Ekiti South II

4. Ajayi Babatunde Samuel -From Ekiti North II

5. Olayinka James Olalere – From Ekiti Central

6. Akerele Oluyinka – From Ekiti North I

. Fayose Oluwajomiloju John – From Ekiti Central I

The party further went on to urge all the leaders, stakeholders and well-meaning members of the party all over the country to be united always and stay focused on the party’s missing to rebuilding, rescuing the nation from misruling.

What do you have to say about this?

Thanks for reading.

source: The Nation paper

KosisochukwuGodwin (

)