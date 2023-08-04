Doyin Okupe Reveals Why He Supported Peter Obi Instead of His Friends and Political Associates

Doyin Okupe, a former Senior special assistant to the former president of Nigeria,Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has made a revelation on his official Twitter handle about how he supported the bid of Peter Gregory Obi to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria instead of supporting those he had a closer relationship with.

The statement that the politician released on his handle read, “That was why I stood out boldly to support Obi against the run of play and against all my friends and political associates in the South West. Obi never solicited my support, nor did he lobby me. I did not ask for a kobo, and I received none.

He continued, saying, “I have never been afraid to take an unpopular position on any matter I believe in. This is who I am.

“I am sorry if I have displeased anyone by my pronouncement. To me, this is neither an election nor a partisan matter. It is essentially a matter of National interest.”

He concluded by saying, “Patriotism is not dependent on winning or losing elections or power, nor is it about who is in power at any given point in time. It is an unyielding commitment to protecting the sovereignty and integrity of a nation.

