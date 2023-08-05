Doyin Okupe: Niger can’t rubbish Nigeria, Presidents are not Permanent; We must protect that seat

Labour Party chieftain Doyin Okupe has reacted to developments following the military takeover by the West African country, the Republic of Niger, and some action by Nigerians against the Nigerian President.

According to Doyin Okupe, it is very bad that the Republic of Niger is destroying Nigeria because Niger cannot dispose of waste in Nigeria. In his statement, he indicated that as a patriot, he could not stand what Nigerians say or do against Nigeria and the office of the President. He also stressed that presidents are not permanent and that all citizens must defend the president’s seat.

Responding to his official message on Twitter, Doyin Okupe wrote: “I am not proposing to go to war with Niger. But Niger must not throw Nigeria away. As a patriot, I can’t take it. We must not remain silent and allow it because of internal differences.Presidents are not permanent. We all have to protect this place, otherwise it’s not worth fighting for.”

Source: Twitter

