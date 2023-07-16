NEWS

Don’t Waste Your Money, Gov. Douye Diri Will Defeat You 100% -Primate Ayodele Tells APC In Bayelsa

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 355 1 minute read

Ahead of 2023 Bayelsa State gubernatorial election, the Spiritual Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has disclosed a revelation he claimed to have received from the Lord.

The well-known cleric cautioned APC in Bayelsa State against going to poll with the incumbent Governor, Douye Diri. He said Gov. Douye Diri will win the election if the system is not manipulated.

In his words, he said: “The Bayelsa State gubernatorial election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has all it takes to win the election. Without rigging and in a free and fair election, I am not seeing APC there. APC in Bayelsa, don’t waste your money. The incumbent governor will win 100%.

“But I see APC fully ready to take down PDP in so many ways. APC will blackmail to sabotage the incumbent governor of the State. The Governor must strategize and remain refused for them to win the election.”

Picture credit: Google

World-Religion (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 355 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Sit-At-Home: Share N50k Palliatives In The Market Every Monday To End Sit At Home – Shehu Sani

2 mins ago

Nullifying Election On The Basis Of 25% FCT Votes Could Lead To Chaos – Tinubu Tells Tribunal

4 mins ago

WAR in Sudan: African Leaders are Meeting in Kenya for Speeches, Tea, Coffee and Photos- Shehu Sani

13 mins ago

I Discovered That My Husband, Who Said He Is A Car Dealer, Is Actually A Car Wash Boy.

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button