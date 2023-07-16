Don’t Waste Your Money, Gov. Douye Diri Will Defeat You 100% -Primate Ayodele Tells APC In Bayelsa

Ahead of 2023 Bayelsa State gubernatorial election, the Spiritual Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has disclosed a revelation he claimed to have received from the Lord.

The well-known cleric cautioned APC in Bayelsa State against going to poll with the incumbent Governor, Douye Diri. He said Gov. Douye Diri will win the election if the system is not manipulated.

In his words, he said: “The Bayelsa State gubernatorial election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has all it takes to win the election. Without rigging and in a free and fair election, I am not seeing APC there. APC in Bayelsa, don’t waste your money. The incumbent governor will win 100%.

“But I see APC fully ready to take down PDP in so many ways. APC will blackmail to sabotage the incumbent governor of the State. The Governor must strategize and remain refused for them to win the election.”

Picture credit: Google

