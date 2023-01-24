This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“Don’t Waste Resources On Tinubu’s Campaigns. We Have Asked Court To Disqualify Him” PDP Tells APC

According to reports by Sahara Reporters, with just thirty two days to the 2023 poll, the Peoples Democratic Party PCC, said that it has requested a court of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria, to disqualify the presidential flag bearer of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed.￼

The PDP presidential campaign spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, made this disclosure during a media briefing on Monday, in Abuja.

“Don’t waste funds, time and energy on Tinubu, because his presidential aspiration has practically come to an end.”

However, speaking during a broadcast on Tuesday, a SAN and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, noted that it is already behind time for courts to disqualify any contestant in the forthcoming election.

“The constitutional enactment is that any pre election suit must be tendered fourteen days after the primaries, and secondly, a member of a distinct political party has no legal authority to file a suit for disqualification of the flag bearer of another party.”

