Don’t Waste Resources On Tinubu’s Campaigns, We Have Asked Court To Disqualify Him- PDP Tells APC

The ruling opposition People’s Democratic Party has today issued a notice to the ruling All Progressives Congress as regard their call to disqualify their presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the next general presidential election in the country.

The former Lagos State Governor who has emerged as one of the leading front-runners ahead of the February 25th poll has been charged by the strong opposition party who is now calling for a disqualification to run in the coming election.

In this regard, the People’s Democratic Party has made it known to All Progressives Congress as well as to all Nigerians not to waste their resources on Tinubu’s campaign anymore having filed a legal suit against him to be disqualified from taking part in the election.

With the next general election now barely 32 days away, will there be any court judgement in favour of the call made by the People’s Democratic Party?.

All hands are on deck to see what the outcome of this legal suit will be.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Content created and supplied by: Harfoofficial (via 50minds

News )

#Dont #Waste #Resources #Tinubus #Campaigns #Asked #Court #Disqualify #PDP #Tells #APCDon’t Waste Resources On Tinubu’s Campaigns, We Have Asked Court To Disqualify Him- PDP Tells APC Publish on 2023-01-25 00:54:04