Don’t Wait Till You Have Problems Before You Fast – Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founding and presiding pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, recently delivered a sermon in which he urged people not to wait until they have problems before observing a fast. “Don’t wait till you have a problem before you fast, just fast. Sometimes just find time to wait upon the Lord,” he said.

Apostle Suleman shared this message while expounding upon the parable in Matthew 13:24-28. In the parable, the housemaster discovered that an enemy had sown tares among his wheat. The man of God explained that prayerlessness can cause a lot of harm to believers.

Speaking further, Apostle Suleman admonished his audience to pray in all seasons, whether they feel like praying or not. “Pray when you feel like praying, pray till you feel like praying,” he said. “As oxygen is to life, so is prayer to the spirit.” By encouraging his followers to pray and fast regularly, Apostle Suleman hopes to help them strengthen their spiritual lives and overcome any challenges they may face.

Watch the video on Facebook here, fast-forward to 2:14:55

thehealthexplorer (

)