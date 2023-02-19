This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

‘Don’t vote for a candidate who will kill me if elected as president,’ Wike tells supporters

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday told the people of the state not to vote for any presidential candidate that will jail or kill him in next week’s election.

Wike emphasized that people in the state would support a candidate who has their best interests at heart when he made the statement during a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in the state’s Obio-Akpor local government area.

He claimed that Rivers State was simply concerned with equity, harmony, and justice.

The governor also praised his All Progressives Congress (APC) colleagues for leading the charge during the party’s presidential primary conducted in June of last year to fight for a power shift to the South.

Since last September, Wike and four other PDP governors—Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia)—have abstained from the party’s presidential primary to emphasize their demand that Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman, quit.

The G-5’s recent pause in activity led to speculation about its impending collapse, which the governor earlier this week downplayed.

The G-5, also known as the Integrity Group, he asserted, remained powerful and would take strong action on February 25.

“We are going to vote for the unity of Nigeria,” stated Wike. We will cast our votes in favor of justice, equity, and equity. And for that reason, I applaud the APC governors who spoke up and said that a change in leadership was necessary for the country to become united and go forward as a single entity.

“We will cast our votes for candidates that have our state’s best interests in mind. The time for telling me that Rivers State only yields so many votes has passed. That is not a problem for me. What did we receive in return?

“So, you must now inform the Rivers people that this is what you will receive if we vote for you. What you do for me in politics, I’ll do for you. I’ll fall for you if you do, too. I’ll push you if you push me. I’ll love you if you love me.

They will inform you what we have determined in our local governments from ward to ward. Follow us if you want me to remain politically relevant.

“Those who threaten to assassinate me if they gain power won’t have our backing. We won’t back somebody who threatens to put me in jail if they gain power. Will you permit them to murder me? Will you cast your vote for people who oppose our existence? Are you certain?

