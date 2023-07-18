Don’t Take President Tinubu’s Statement Literally, He Did Not Threaten Anyone – Ruben Abati Warns

Renowned Nigerian journalist and news anchor, Reuben Abati, has expressed his views on the controversies surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s court testimony that any attempt to invalidate the presidential election on the basis of 25% votes in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, could destabilize the entire country.

Bola Tinubu’s statements on “chaos and anarchy” has been met with a lot of backlash after it was interpreted as a threat in some quarters.

While reacting to the development, Reuben Abati emphasized that President Bola Tinubu did not issue any threats, urging people not to solely focus on the headline but to read the entire content. During an interview on Arise , the former presidential media aide emphasized that the court would not be swayed by social media reactions and would make decisions based on the rule of law.

Abati suggested that individuals should read the written address before reaching conclusions, noting that a counsel appearing before a court of law cannot intimidate judges.

He said, “I think people should refrain from jumping into conclusions after reading headlines. Some headlines can be very misleading. The court of law doesn’t take decisions based on public opinions even though they are also members of the public. Some people have misinterpreted the (Tinubu’s) statements as a threat by taking the words literally. It is not a threat. I urge people to read the written address for better understanding. No counsel can intimidate the judges in the court of law.”

