This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“Don’t Stop Using Your Old Naira Notes, Tinubu Will Reverse The Policy After The Election – El-Rufai Urges Nigerians

Nasir El-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna state has requested that Nigerians should stop thronging banks to deposit or swap3 their old naira notes while assuring that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Party will reverse the naira redesign policy if elected as president after the upcoming election.

Nasir El-Rufai made his speech in Hausa language on Tuesday in a town hall meeting with leaders of markets in Kaduna state. The Governor spoke strongly against the naira redesign policy, stating that it was done deliberately by some elements in the presidency in an attempt to sabotage the electoral chances of the presidential candidate of the ruling APC. However, while imploring citizen, Nasir El-Rufai said:

“Stop returning your money to the banks, nobody will devalue your money, I am pleading with you, it’s just a matter of time, and now it’s remaining 18 days to the election. After the election wait for what Bola Tinubu will say. He will reverse the policy”

The Governor further implored citizens to pass the message across to stop taking their old naira notes to the bank and continue doing their business transactions with it.

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered the CBN not to end the use of old naira notes on 10 February.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 8th February, gave an order to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to temporarily cancel the 10th February deadline to end the use and validity of old naira notes.

Source: Premium Times Nigeria

Content created and supplied by: __Adannaya_ (via 50minds

News )

#Dont #Stop #Naira #Notes #Tinubu #Reverse #Policy #Election #ElRufai #Urges #Nigerians“Don’t Stop Using Your Old Naira Notes, Tinubu Will Reverse The Policy After The Election – El-Rufai Urges Nigerians Publish on 2023-02-09 09:25:06