Don’t Stop Using Your Old Naira Notes, Tinubu Will Reverse Policy If Elected – El-Rufai

El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, was heard telling people not to return their old notes and to instead wait for Tinubu’s announcement if he were to be elected president just before the Supreme Court’s decision today temporarily halting the suspension of the federal government on the naira redesign policy.

El-Rufai declared in a video that has since been translated from Hausa into English that “every person of Kaduna that has old naira notes, from now to the next 4 years, if APC is elected, Buba would refund his/her money and go tell everyone to stop returning the old notes to banks.”

Although the Supreme Court’s decision today has ended the suspension of the naira redesign program, it is still unclear how this will affect the people of Kaduna.

There are still 18 days until the general election in 2023, but if El-Rufai, Buba Sani, and Tinubu win, the deadline will be extended to give everyone more time to move their money. They ought to wait for Tinubu’s major announcement following the election.

Content created and supplied by: TravisDav (via 50minds

News )

