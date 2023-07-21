Don’t Start Looking At The Price Of Petrol; Let It Go Where It Is Going—Adewole Adebayo

During an interview with TVC , the SDP presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, urged people not to start looking at the price of gasoline but to let it go where it is going. He added that the things they should be worried about are the cost of food, clothing, and housing, as well as the price of gasoline.

He revealed that if the cost of gasoline increases from 70 dollars per barrel to 120 dollars, the price of gasoline will also adjust and, as a result, increase. He revealed that the price of petrol may end up at N2000 per litre with the way it is heading.

According to him, “First, let us not start looking at the metre again because the petrol is going. The petrol may get to N2000 per litre because it is rolling down the hill. So I don’t want people to start developing hypertension over the pump process because if, for example, something happens tomorrow and crude oil shoots from 70 dollars per barrel to 120 dollars per barrel, the price of gasoline will definitely adjust. What happens if we have more demand for foreign exchange than supply? In a free-flowing market, the naira can become N2000 per dollar, so don’t start looking at the price of petrol; let it go where it is going. What you need to look at is the cost of transport, the cost of food, the cost of housing, and those things that people need.”

Video Credit: TVC (14:12)

