NEWS

Don’t Spend More Money On Your Gov. Candidate In Rivers, He Doesn’t Have A Chance- Wike Tells Tinubu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive congress, Bola Tinubu, recently paid a visit to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, amid his presidential campaign in the state.

During their meeting, they discussed about the new naira and how its policy has been affecting Nigerians, especially the average Nigerians. Aside from that he also commended the former Lagos State governor for his active participation in the affairs of his party and Nigeria at large, as he had never changed political party and holds firm to what he believes in.

Going further, he advised the APC front man not to invest more money on his party’s governorship candidate in the state, as he can’t win the state’s ruling party, PDP.

“Let me advice you, don’t spend any more money on your governorship candidate here (Rivers)”, he added, stressing that he doesn’t stand a chance,” he said.

See screenshots below;

Screenshot credit || Vanguard

How would you react to this update? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

light (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:President Buhari to address Nigerians, Reverse cash policy Ortom tells Buhari.

13 mins ago

BREAKING: N500, N1,000 Old Notes No Longer Legal Tender Says Buhari In A Live Broadcast

17 mins ago

Do You Want This Election To Hold Or You People Want To Truncate This Election? – Wike Asks Tinubu

20 mins ago

Primate Ayodele Reveals What Will Happen if Tinubu or Obi Loses in Forthcoming Poll

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button