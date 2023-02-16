Don’t Spend More Money On Your Gov. Candidate In Rivers, He Doesn’t Have A Chance- Wike Tells Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive congress, Bola Tinubu, recently paid a visit to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, amid his presidential campaign in the state.

During their meeting, they discussed about the new naira and how its policy has been affecting Nigerians, especially the average Nigerians. Aside from that he also commended the former Lagos State governor for his active participation in the affairs of his party and Nigeria at large, as he had never changed political party and holds firm to what he believes in.

Going further, he advised the APC front man not to invest more money on his party’s governorship candidate in the state, as he can’t win the state’s ruling party, PDP.

“Let me advice you, don’t spend any more money on your governorship candidate here (Rivers)”, he added, stressing that he doesn’t stand a chance,” he said.

