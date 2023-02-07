This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Don’t protest now over naira, fuel, it may derail the election process, Shehu Sani tells Nigerians

A former Senator, Shehu Sani, on Tuesday admonishes Nigerians not to hold any strikes or protests for now over the scarcity of fuel the new naira notes, saying such protests and strikes may derail the election and democratic process in the country.

Many Nigerians have found it very hard to get the new notes of N200, N500 and N1,000 from the banks for many days and could not also get petrol to buy in many filling station, and those who were able to get the fuel pay exorbitant prices, leading to crisis and in some cases protests by the people.

Nigerians are also expected to go to the polls on February 25 to elect a new president and National Assembly members who will pilot the affairs of the country for the next four years.

(Caption): Senator Shehu Sani.

However, apparently reacting to the current situation in the country, Senator Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the Senate, on Tuesday said though the people are facing extreme suffering over the matter, this is not the best moment to hold any strike or protest, as such can derail the election and democratic process.

He said this on his Twitter handle, adding that people should not fall into the snare of those who want to incinerate the country if they cannot have their way, apparently referring to politicians who have sinister motives.

