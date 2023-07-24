Don’t Play”-BBN’s JMK Says To Angel As She Returns To The BBNaija All Stars Show

Former Big Brother Naija star, JMK, expressed her joy and excitement as she welcomed her fellow reality show alumna, Angel, back to the BBNaija All Stars edition. In a heartfelt post on her social media, JMK wrote a succinct but meaningful message, saying, “Don’t Play,” which conveys her anticipation for Angel’s participation in the upcoming season.

The strong bond and camaraderie shared between JMK and Angel during their time in the BBNaija Season 6 house have left a lasting impression on fans, making JMK’s warm and encouraging words all the more significant. As Angel gears up to re-enter the BBNaija house as an All Star, her fellow housemates, including JMK, are eagerly looking forward to the electrifying energy and unique personality she will bring to the show.

JMK’s message reflects the sentiments of many viewers, and Angel’s return promises to be an exciting and thrilling experience for fans. As the BBNaija All Stars season unfolds, supporters are anxiously waiting to witness the captivating dynamics and fascinating interactions that will undoubtedly make this edition an unforgettable one.

