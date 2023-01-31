NEWS

Don't Mind The PDP & Their Lies Of 16 Years, They Can't Provide Electricity To Roast Corn-Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In a recent presidential campaign rally in Calabar, Cross Rivers State capital, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party cannot provide electricity when they were in government for 16 years.

In his words; “Don’t mind PDP and their lies of 16 years. They can’t provide electricity to roast corn. They keep on lying. They say privatisation, privatisation into Atiku’s pocket. We must end that. PDP does not know the way. They don’t know how to think.”

