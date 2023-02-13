Don’t Marry Anyone Base On Their First Impression, Look For Lasting Impression – Reno Omokri

The former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has advised Nigerians to avoid marrying anyone base on their first impression.

Reno who revealed this on his verified facebook page explained that lasting impression is what makes marriage to last noting that first impression maybe an act. He advised to marry a reality not an impression.

He wrote, “first impression matters, but don’t marry anyone based off their first impression. Even the worst person can leave a good first impression. If you want a marriage that lasts what you should look for is the lasting impression, not the first which can be an act. Puncture that act by provoking them so that you will see the real person behind the impression. Do it now before saying I do. Don’t marry an impression, marry a reality.

Reno Omokri is a Nigerian author and social media influencer. He was also the Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan

