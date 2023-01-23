NEWS

Don’t Make the Mistake of Allowing your Govs, Ministers and Senators Hide Under the President- 2baba

Nigerian veteran singer, Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2baba, has taken to social media to advise Nigerians concerning the governors, senators and ministers that are representing their states and the president of Nigeria.

The brand influencer who spoke about such set of politicians through his official Instagram story, urged Nigerians that they should try to know their constituencies and all the people that are representing them at both state and national levels.

According to 2face;

“From governors to ministers, senators, LG chairman to traditional rulers to DPO to judges and elder statesmen, we should not allow any of them to point fingers. Na dem be the koko. We should not make the mistake of allowing them to hide under president”.

Here is 2baba’s post below;

Indeed 2baba has spoken the truth, as governors, senators, ministers, local government chairmen, traditional rulers and even police officers are responsible for securing the lives of properties of the people they are governing. And so, rather than blaming the president of Nigeria for state-based issues, Nigerians should hold them responsible whenever they fail to keep to their promises.

