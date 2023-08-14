NEWS

Don’t Listen To Those Who Say That The Disciples Of Jesus Were Not Saved – Pastor Kumuyi

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry spoke to his members, “Marching Forward With Fresh Vision Into The Future Destiny” at the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

In one of his subtopics, he spoke about, “The Consecration For Sanctification To Move Further” and read the book of, Joshua 3:5 which says, “And Joshua said unto the people, Sanctify yourselves: for to morrow the LORD will do wonders among you.”

He then said, “The consecration for our sanctification, it’s the Lord that ultimately sanctifies so that our hearts can be one with His heart. Look at the condition of your heart and look at the impurity in your heart, and look at the fleshly desires of your heart, the Lord wants your heart to be sanctified.”

He further said, “Don’t listen to those who say that the disciples of Jesus were not saved. The disciples were actually born again when Christ was on earth, and so Christ gave them the commission to evangelize every community. The Lord Jesus Christ testified that they are not of the world, can the Lord say that about you that you are not of the world? Now that the Salvation is confirmed, Christ prayed for their sanctification and He sent them into the world. Christ sanctifies us so that we can have same pursuit with Him.

