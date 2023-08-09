Don’t Let Me Ever Hear You Say, “When I Found Christ” Christ Was Not Lost – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God spoke to his members on “Beyond Salvation” at RCCG Holy Ghost Convention 2023 – Welcome Service, Day 2 Evening Session.

According to him, “God expects you from the moment you are born again, translated out of darkness into light, he expects your light to shine. He expects you through your action, words, Evangelism, to shine. The moment you are born again it says you are no longer ordinary, you are now the salt of the Earth and amongst so many things that salt does is that it destroys corruption.”

As he spoke about We are the Salt of the earth, he said that Salt is what you use when you don’t have fridge and you want to preserve fresh meat – you rub salt on it to keep flies away – to keep corruption away. Salt is a fertilizer – can be used as fertilizer to cause growth. Salt of course, is to make things sweet. The Word of God says the white of an egg has no taste until you add salt to it. He expects you to be the Salt of the Earth, to be the destroyer of corruption in your place of work.

He then said, “When I was younger, everywhere we go, those who want to do evil hate us because they know that our presence will not allow them to operate freely. We were the Salt. Thank God some of us still are. You either do the work of salt or you are thrown away. God out of his infinite mercy chose you for salvation. Don’t let me ever hear you say, “When I found Christ…” Christ was not lost, you are the one who he found where you were lost.

