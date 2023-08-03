Don’t Have Mercy On Them – Pastor Daniel Olukoya Tells Christians

The leader of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Pastor Daniel Olukoya, spoke to his members a video shared on his official Facebook page and said Christians should not have mercy on their enemies and the evil powers they operate with. The reason is that they use all their powers to fight Christians, and they are unmerciful.

In the video, the clergyman said: “Christians are fighting against evil powers, evil tricks, evil strategies, craftiness, skills and devices. To make it worse, they are desperately angry with us. That’s why we preach that angry spirits should be attacked with angry prayers. Ignorance of satanic devices gives the enemy a lot of advantages over us.

“Beloved, these evil powers will not have mercy on us if they succeed in getting us cornered. They will use all their powers against us because they’re merciless and unkind. They fight with purpose to win, so Christians should not have mercy on them. The enemy is behind every evil works, so we must battle them without showing them mercy”.

Fast forward the video to 1 hour, 53 minutes for the details.

