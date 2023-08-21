“Don’t Go to Any Court To Seek Justice If You Can’t Respect The Court’s Decision -Arabambi to Obi

Abayomi Arabambi, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party’s Lamidi Apapa faction, has claimed that despite being aware of the Appeal Court ruling that invalidated Athan Achonu’s candidacy, Peter Obi and Julius Abure’s faction of the party intend to launch Athan Achonu’s governorship campaign in Imo State. Speaking in an interview with Arise , Arabambi added that if Obi cannot accept the ruling of the Appeal Court in Imo, he should not travel to any other court in his quest for justice at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Arabambi claims, “They’re even preparing something now. Despite being well aware that the Court of Appeal had invalidated Senator Athan’s candidacy, they declared their intention to inaugurate him. A message was sent to our group by Mr. Peter Obi, Abure, and associates expressing their desire to inaugurate him. In response, we replied, pointing out that you are still part of the election petition tribunal and that the PEPT is located in the same Court of Appeal. A ruling has since been rendered by the Court of Appeal in Imo, but you continue to ignore it. Do we have two judiciaries in Nigeria if you stated you were moving forward and at the same time indicated you were expecting a judgment? There is just one.

Here’s what he said,

“You should not go to any court to seek justice if you cannot respect the court’s decision”. Since you have disrespected their colleague from the Court of Appeal in Imo. “This man is not your candidate for the simple reason that you conducted your primary in disobedience to the order of the FCT High Court,” it is a legal matter that you do not go before another court to argue that you want justice when you disobey a court order.

