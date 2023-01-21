This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Don’t Give PDP An Opportunity To Return To Power In Jigawa — Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday urged the people of Jigawa State to not give the Peoples Democratic Party an opportunity to return to power.

At the same time, he urged them to continue working with the APC-led administration to deliver services.

When speaking to a sizable gathering of supporters at the presidential campaign event held at the Mallam Aminu Kano Triangle, Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, the former governor of Lagos State made this statement.

After voting out the “jackals and hyenas” in the PDP administration in 2015, he pointed out that it would be unprecedented to give the party a path to power in the nation.

The APC flag bearer was quoted as stating, “You did the heroic task of chasing the locusts away eight years ago. Do not trust their deceitful promises,” in a statement released by the Tinubu Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman. Do not allow them to regain power. They will eat everything in their way like locusts do!

Vote for those who have a history of bringing prosperity to the populace instead. With your support, we will repeat it for Nigeria as we did in Lagos and Borno. Vote for the candidates who have the vision, ability, competence, and integrity to act morally.

Vote for capable and responsive management. Elect us. On March 11 and February 25, vote for the APC.

“The huge arable land in Jigawa would be activated to make this state a location to reckon with in agro-business and agro-allied sectors,” Tinubu said in reference to his plans for the North-West state.

“We’ll build on the successes already achieved in this state’s agriculture. To boost production and lessen the impact of drought and flood cycles on crop yields, we will invest in the expansion of irrigation and water management systems.

“Thanks to our measures, Jigawa farmers will be able to develop their land all year round.

If you choose to elect me, I’ll build on the existing infrastructure revolution by connecting our entire nation with efficient roadways that would promote growth. To connect our main agricultural and industrial hubs, we will employ the road network, he continued.

In addition, if elected, he pledged to combat insecurity, declaring that, “most essential of all, we would safeguard our nation and eradicate the menace posed by vile criminals, kidnappers, bandits, and terrorists.” We will remove them.

In order to achieve this, he promised, “We will do so by hiring and deploying additional security officers across the various agencies, enhancing their equipment and training, and using cutting-edge technology to improve ground and aerial surveillance in crucial and risky regions.

