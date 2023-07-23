Don’t Give It To Ganduje -Primate Ayodele Advises APC, Names Former Governor For National Chairman

Primate Elijah Ayodele, Spiritual Director of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, spoke out against the ruling All Progressive Congress’ (APC) reported pick of former Kano Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as National Chairman of the party in a video posted today on Tiktok.

The religious leader claims that if Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje is elected as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party will fail. He believes that former Nasarawa State Governor and current APC member Umaru Tanko Al-Makura will provide stronger leadership than Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Look for someone else,” says Primate Elijah Ayodele in the video. You shouldn’t give it to Ganduje because he’ll ruin your celebration if he gets his hands on it. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, the ex-governor of Nasarawa State, is the one person I can think of who could improve the party. Tanko Al-Makura will be a more effective leader for the entire APC region than Ganduje.

