Don’t Forget Your PVCs When Going To The Polls On Saturday To Vote For Me—Tinubu Begs Nigerians

It’s less than four days to the presidential election, and the major candidates continue to intensify efforts to get support that will take them to power; however, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has come out to plead with Nigerians to make use of their PVCs to vote at the polls on Saturday, adding that they shouldn’t forget them at home while going to cast their votes on February 25th.

Bola Tinubu made this statement while addressing the Yoruba leaders at a summit in Lagos. According to him, “When you are going to the polls on Saturday, please do not forget your PVC at home; make sure you go along with it; go find it now; and in case you do not have the PVC or haven’t collected yours, please go get it now.”

Speaking further, he added that the APC has made notable efforts in preparation for the party to win in the forthcoming election, and that is glaring to the public.

