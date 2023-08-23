“Don’t expect over 15% performance from the cabinet,” warns Daniel Bwala

Nigerian legal practitioner and former member of the APC leadership, Daniel Bwala, has voiced his skepticism regarding the potential effectiveness of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet. In an interview with Channels TV , Bwala expressed his reservations, contending that a significant portion of the appointed ministers owe their positions more to political considerations than to their ability to govern. He pointedly remarked that several ministers within the cabinet possess a history of disloyalty.

Bwala emphasized the political nature of the cabinet’s makeup by claiming that political factors predominately influence the number of ministers and the inclusion of governors. He candidly conveyed his limited anticipation for substantial performance, estimating that the cabinet’s ability to deliver results might not surpass 15%.

He went on to elaborate, asserting that the cabinet consists of individuals who have previously displayed tendencies towards betrayal. He cited an instance of a governor who, despite having substantial resources at their disposal, failed to effect significant change within their state. This governor exercised considerable control over both the legislative and judicial branches of government, allowing them to make executive decisions without facing any substantial challenges or inquiries.

Daniel Bwala’s remarks underscore a prevailing sentiment regarding the appointment of ministers and officials based on political affiliations rather than merit. His interview portrays a sobering perspective on the expectations for effective governance within the current administration, reflecting concerns about the potential implications of prioritizing political considerations over qualifications and performance.

