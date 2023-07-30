Don’t Expect Anything This Season -Primate Ayodele Tells Chelsea Fans, Reveals Where CFC May Finish

As Chelsea fans around the world hope to have a fruitful season this year, the Spiritual Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released a new revelation on where Chelsea Football Club might finish this season, urging their fans not to expect anything.

According to the cleric, “The coming season will not be too palatable as you expect. I don’t know the players you people have signed at the moment but Chelsea will have a rough season. I am not seeing Chelsea Football Club doing too much this season.

“The only way out of the mess that awaits them is for them to act fast on key decisions and they need to be prayerful. If not their fans will continue to cry. If they are serious enough to do what is needful, I see Chelsea finishing around 10th to 12th position in the English Premier League”.

This he said a video on his official Tiktok handle.

