Don’t Ever Call Me A Militant Again. I Can Never Accept Such Name To Be Attached To Me – Dokubo

While speaking about issues of national importance a video shared on social media handle (Facebook), Niger Delta activist, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, warned popular Arise TV presenter, Mr Rufai Oseni to stop calling him a militant.

According to Mujahid Asari Dokubo, Mr Rufai Oseni should address him by his full name and he should not talk about him anyhow on his television Programs.

In his words, he said, “Oseni Rufai, you know my name so don’t ever call me a militant again. I am Mujahid Dokubo Abubakar Asari, don’t ever add militant to it. I can never accept such name to be attached to me”.

Speaking further, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “I have never seen Rufai Oseni as someone who is fit to be called a journalist. He became popular on Arise through propagandas he espoused on the station.”

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between 15th – 25th minutes).

