Don’t Drag Us Into War, Northern Nigeria Is Dealing With Enough Problems- Rhodes-Vivour Tells ECOWAS

In the wake of the communique released by the Economic Community Of West African States indicating that it will activate a ‘standby force’ to ”restore constitutional democracy” in the Niger Republic, Labour Party chieftain, and gubernatorial candidate, Architect Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has taken to social media to kick against the move.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle a few hours ago, GRV, who contested for the office of the Governor of Lagos in the March 18 elections, accused ECOWAS of wanting to start a war in the Niger Republic on behalf of western powers, to the detriment of Nigerians and their french-speaking neighbours.

Going further, the LP chieftain argued that Nigerians, especially those in the northern region of the country do not need an armed conflict that would worsen the myriad challenges they are already facing. GRV then went on to insist that dialogue should be maintained, especially in a coup that recorded no loss of lives.

He wrote; “Do not drag us to war! Nigeria and Nigerians will bear the full brunt of this unpopular, anti-people, pro-west imperialist war. Most especially, Northern Nigeria which is dealing with enough problems already.”

As expected, GRV’s remarks have drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

FranklySpeaking123 (

)