Don’t Drag Us Into War, Northern Nigeria Is Dealing With Enough Problems- Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Tells ECOWAS

Architect Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, a leader in the Labour Party and a candidate for governor, has taken to social media to criticise the Economic Community of West African States’ announcement that it will mobilise a “standby force” to “restore constitutional democracy” in the Niger Republic.

A few hours ago, GRV, a candidate for governor of Lagos in the March 18 elections, accused ECOWAS of wanting to start a war in the Niger Republic on behalf of western powers, to the detriment of Nigerians and their French-speaking neighbours, in a tweet posted on his verified Twitter account.

The LP chieftain continued by saying that Nigerians, particularly those in the north of the country, do not require an armed conflict that would exacerbate the numerous problems they already face. The GRV continued by insisting that communication should continue, especially in a coup that had no fatalities.

“Do not drag us into war,” he wrote. This unpopular, anti-people, pro-western imperialist war will have a particularly heavy toll on Nigeria and Nigerians. particularly Northern Nigeria, which already has a lot of issues.

As was to be expected, GRV’s statements elicited a flurry of conflicting responses from a cross-section of Nigerians, with many flocking to the comments area to express their viewpoints.

Below are screenshots of some reactions.

Source:Twitter

