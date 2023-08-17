Don’t drag Kano tribunal to disrepute, APC warns NNPP government

According to VANGUARD NEWSPAPER, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) government in Kano state against tarnishing the reputation of Hon. Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge, the chairman of the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, due to their poor defense performance at the tribunal.

The APC accused the Kano state government of deliberately trying to defame the tribunal chairman in anticipation of the final judgment by fabricating a story and misquoting her statements. This action, according to the APC, shows disrespect for the judge and the judiciary as a whole.

The spokesperson for Gawuna/Gari Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba, who was also the former commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, issued a statement to the press in Kano, clarifying that when Hon. Justice Azinge disclosed the alleged attempt to bribe a tribunal member by a senior lawyer, she did not mention any specific party. However, the NNPP government referred to the APC as the bribe giver in an attempt to belittle them.

“The Kano state government is also preempting the possible unreveling of the actual bribe giver by the tribunal and therefore wanted to malign the judge” he stated.

The ex-Commissioner stated that the statement made by the previous Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, suggests that the government is attempting to discredit the tribunal before the verdict is announced. This is done in order to gain sympathy from the public if they lose the case.

The former commissioner also mentioned that they have filed an appeal, which demonstrates their confusion. However, this appeal will not prevent the election petition tribunal from continuing with its proceedings until a final judgement is reached.

He added “even with an apparent sign of victory on its side, the APC has not and will never offer any bribe to anyone involved in the case considering that it has presented facts and figures to prosecute the matter before the tribunal.”

