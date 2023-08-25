Don’t Delay To Hand Over; We Are Still Considering Military Intervention – ECOWAS Warns Niger Republic Junta

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu-led Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has asked the junta in the Niger Republic to listen to voice reason and return power to democratic government, insisting that the option for military action against the junta is still on the table.

This is as the junta who usurped power from democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum through a bloodless coup on July 26 have ignored the West African bloc one week deadline and refused to return constitutional power to President Bazoum.

Recall that last week, ECOWAS said it had begun the activation of its standby force in the Niger Republic.

The Niger military leader, Abdourahamane Tiani, after meeting with an ECOWAS delegation led by Nigeria’s former military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, said the country would return to civilian rule within three years.

But ECOWAS rejected the three-year proposed transition plan, saying it would no longer accept such prolonged periods in the sub-region.

On Friday, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, told newsmen that the West African bloc is determined to ensure that coups in the region do not become a habit.

Touray therefore called on the Niger junta to reconsider its stance, saying that “Even now, it is not too late for the military to reconsider its action and listen to the voice of reason as the regional leaders will not condone a coup d’etat.

“The real issue is the determination of the community to halt the spiral of coup d’etat in the region.”

Touray noted that military intervention is not a declaration of war or an “invasion” of Niger as being threatened or insinuated by the Niger junta and their supporters.

According to the ECOWAS Commission President, such intervention would be a legitimate force allowed under ECOWAS statutes agreed by members.

He said that “The instruments include the use of force. So it is very much on the table, as are other measures we are working on. If peaceful means fail, ECOWAS cannot just fold its hands.”