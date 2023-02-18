Don’t Confuse Nigerians With Interim Government, Elections Will Hold – Presidency Replies El-Rufai.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidency has reassured Nigerians that the 2023 general elections will hold as scheduled, dismissing suspicions that the scarcity of Naira notes was part of a plot to form an interim government. This came after Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State alleged on Thursday night that the scarcity of Naira notes was part of a conspiracy to disrupt the forthcoming elections.

In a statement issued on Friday, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the President, Garba Shehu, dismissed the insinuation, adding that lies were often repeated until they became the truth. Shehu strongly refuted claims that the Naira swap was engineered to keep the President in office beyond May 29, as alleged by some speculators and untruth-tellers.

The Nigerian government has reiterated its commitment to remain steadfast in its commitment to the democratic process, stressing that the upcoming elections will be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner. The government also vowed to make sure the elections are not marred by any form of rigging or interference.

The government further urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and continue to exercise their civic responsibility by participating in the electoral process and casting their votes for the candidates of their choice. It also called on eligible voters to ensure that they register for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and cast their votes during the elections.

The presidency has assured Nigerians that the 2023 general elections will hold as scheduled, leaving no room for confusion or insinuations about the possibility of an interim government. It has also reiterated its commitment to conduct free, fair, credible and transparent elections that will reflect the will of the people.

Source: SaharaReporters.

Businessadvocate (

)