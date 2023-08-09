Don’t Confirm El-Rufai As Minister For Nigeria To Have Peace- Shehu Sani Advises Senate

Senator Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central lawmaker and a socio-political commentator, has advised the Senate against confirming Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, as minister. Shehu Sani stated that if Nigeria wants peace, Nasir El-Rufai should not be cleared.

Shehu Sani said Nasir El-Rufai, who he described as “playing god” as governor, was now at the mercy of the Senate. He called the former governor a religious zealot and a fanatic in a tweet. Due to security concerns, the Senate refused to confirm Nasir El-Rufai and two others.

Shehu Sani tweeted his verified Twitter handle: he wrote, “The Unconfirmed Ministerial nominee; The Imp who was intoxicated with power, and who arrogantly played God is now at the mercy of those wielding power. “A religious extremist with a fanatical political agenda should have no place in the seat of power if that nation desires peace.”

