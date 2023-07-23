NEWS

Don’t Come Back Shouting On Facebook And Instagram That All Men Are Evil – Bamiloye Tells Sisters

Popular Gospel Actor and Evangelist, Mike Bamiloye in a recent post on his official Facebook page sends an important message to Christians sisters which he titled, “We May Pretend As If We Saw Nothing.”

He said, “He proposed to you in the Market Place to intimidate your Response, and emotionally blackmail you to say “Yes!” And some hired friends will also hang near by echoing: “Say Yes, Say Yes” while the man kneels down before you with a newly bought semi-diamond engagement ring and a stick of Rose Flower. For the Moment, you have forgotten that you did not know this man enough.

All through your 6 Months of relationship, you have not paid attention to his Weak Spiritual life, his inconsistent characters, his unstable and doubtful confession of faith, though he goes to church, but his conversation of faith discourse has always been shallow and empty. You forgot or forgive his emotional outburst of anger he had displayed about two or three times in your presence, including the moments of his blatant lies and display of Falsehood.

“Now he knelt down before you in the Mall before many passers by and friends, offering you one diamond ring and his Friends are singing “Say YES! Say YES! Say YES” And you too, carried away by the Chorus of the friends.”

He then told them, “Do not come back to us later complaining of irreconcilable differences. Don’t come back shouting on Facebook and Instagram that all men are evil, because you are the one that is never serious with your life. You are one of the problems of the church of God. You saw all the red flags, but you pretended you saw nothing. When the Climate begin to change and the atmosphere begin to become hot, we too may pretend as if we saw nothing.”

