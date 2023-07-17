NEWS

Don’t Cancel Our Election Victory Over 25 Percent Votes In FCT – Tinubu, Shettima Tells Tribunal

According to Daily Post, President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have asked the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal not to cancel the February 25 presidential election. They don’t want the election to be nullified because of the argument about the 25 percent vote in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu and Shettima’s lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, said the petition from the Labour Party and their candidate, Peter Obi, should be dismissed. Olanipekun said the arguments and testimonies presented by the opposition parties were weak and based on rumors.

He asked the court to reject the petition because it had no solid reasons or evidence. He also pointed out that the challengers’ claim that Tinubu and Shettima didn’t get 25 percent of the votes in the FCT doesn’t hold up legally because the word “and” in the constitution means both conditions must be met, not just one.

He said, “The appellant failed to understand that judges do not act like oracles, which is often engaged in crystal gazing and thereafter declaring a new successor to a deceased Oba.

“Jurges cannot perform miracles to handle civil claims, let alone fabricate evidence to favor a plaintiff’s case,” Olanipekun said.

