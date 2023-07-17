Don’t Cancel My Election Due To 25% Votes In The FCT—Tinubu Tells Election Tribunal

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have submitted their final written response to the Presidential Election case Court in Abuja, addressing the petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate Peter Obi. Their counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), described the arguments and witness testimony presented by the contenders as frivolous, bogus, and based on hearsay.

Olanipekun urged the court to reject the petition, stating that it lacked merit and substance. He emphasized that there is no legal basis for the claim that Tinubu’s election should be invalidated because he did not receive 25% or one quarter of the votes recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). According to him, the use of the word “and” in the constitutional provision is conjunctive, not disjunctive.

In his statement, Olanipekun criticized the petition for lacking relevant and admissible evidence. He highlighted that judges do not possess the ability to predict the future like oracles, and therefore cannot proclaim a new leader based on speculation.

