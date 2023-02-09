NEWS

Don’t Burn Any Bank And Petrol Stations, Take Your Anger To Ballot Box – Actor Kanayo

Popular Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo recently shared a message on Instagram instructing Nigerians on how to maintain the current state of affairs in their country. He shared the article on his Instagram page and urged Nigerians not to set fire to banks, gas stations, or public buildings.

 

 

 

He said that in order to end the unrest currently raging in the nation, voters should channel their resentment toward the candidate of their choice on February 25. It is excellent advice, as there is no purpose in destroying priceless items when we know that the citizens will eventually suffer.

In the statement he made on his Instagram page, he said, “Don’t burn any banks; don’t burn petrol stations.” Don’t burn government properties. Take your anger to the ballot box on February 25, 2023.”

Because of his talent and versatility in movies, the actor has made a reputation for himself among Nigerian movie lovers and has become one of the most sought-after Nollywood actor.

